National Doctors' Day | ENT surgeon Jagdish Chaturvedi: Humour helps me create a connection with my patients

At 43, Bengaluru-based Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi is an ENT surgeon and also a stand-up comic. A 2001 MBBS batch graduate, he has built a unique career balancing the operating theatre with the stand-up stage. Through his comedy, often inspired by everyday life and medicine, he has challenged the notion that doctors must be defined solely by their profession while continuing to practise as a surgeon.

Q. What it mean/meant to be a doctor in your generation?

Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi is an ENT surgeon and also a stand-up comic.

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Our generation is breaking away from the mindset that you have to do one thing for the rest of your life, even if it comes at the cost of everything else. We’ve realised that we’re human too, and sometimes we need to de-stress and pursue our passions. Humour creates a very human connection. If my patients feel they’ve connected with me through humour, they trust that I’m not there to cheat them.

Q. What irritates you the most as a doctor?

One thing that irritates me the most is having to discuss commercials and finances with patients. It’s often an awkward conversation—talking about how much a surgery will cost. How do you put a price on someone’s treatment or someone’s life? Unfortunately, it’s an important part of the healthcare system. I wish the government covered more medical expenses, like in some other countries, or that we had a stronger insurance system in India. I try to stay away from those conversations and let my team handle the commercial discussions.”

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