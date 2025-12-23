Cold mornings, frequent celebrations and lesser attention to detail about what you're putting into your body tends to catch up with you — and first to your face. This depuffing routine, with a little bit of consistency, is the answer to your puffy face woes, attests Natural Face Lift Academy founder Sophie Perry. This daily de-puff routine will make your face snatched — in MINUTES! (Photo: ZeeZest)

#1 Index finger goes behind the top of your ear and the thumbs goes behind the lobe. Simply pinch your fingers with the ear in between together. Do this 20 times on each side. This will make your face less puffy and more contoured.

#2 Hands go in prayer position under the chin with your thumbs placed on the underside of the tongue on the throat. Applu force in an upward motion while collapsing the rest of your fingers upwards along the jawline, cinching with the thumbs, under the jawline. End with a little circular massage where the jaw meets the cheek. This sharpens the jawline and drains fluid. Do this for 2 minutes a day.

#3 With your knuckles, massage with gentle force at the point your jaw merges with your cheek in front of the ear. Do this 20 minutes a day to drain fluid from the face.

#4 Clasp your hands over your forehead to hold your face taught. Purse your lips and try to pull at your cheeks. You should feel the tension along the corner of your lips and your cheekbone line. This contours and tones the mid face. Do this 20 times a day.

#5 Simply pinch your cheekbone line from the point the corner of your lips merges with the cheeks. This makes the laughter lines appear more plump and lifted. Do this 20 times a day.

#6 Use gentle force on either side of your nose. Start with a rub that circles your eye cavity up to the corners of your eyes, ending with a circular pressure move. This improves dark circles as well as sinus pressure. Do this 20 times a day.

#7 To make your forehead expression lines less prominent, clasp your hands where the forehead meets the hairline, using the heel of your palm to hold up the eyebrows, whilst simultaneously raising them. Do this 20 times a day.

You're 5 minutes and a tad of discipline away from people wondering how you're suddenly looking younger!