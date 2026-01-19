This underrated desi green will reinvent your hair growth journey

And her favourite way to consume shepu? Well, parathas of course! Follow the recipe below.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to her Instagram handle to share some insights for her favourite natural supplement when it comes to upping her hair health game - shepu. She explains, "Shepu has been a traditional post natal food in India. It's known to improve sleep, reduce stress, boost energy and prevent hair fall and damage,", adding, "Shepu, like the greens in this season that grow in your region, has flavanoids, vitamins and minerals, that improve hair and overall health."

Method: #1 Remove the shepu leaves and wash well to remove dirt and impurities.

#2 Chop them, along with the coriander leaves, adding with all the listed spices and flours. This dough does not require water to be added as the leaves will be leaving their own moisture. If the dough still feels dry only go in with a few drops.

#3 Add the oil and knead the dough till it turns soft. Rest the dough for 20 minutes before giving it a light knead again. Then split it into medium-sized balls.

#4 Heat a tawa with a smidge of oil as you roll out your shepu parathas. Use flour to dust the surface to prevent the dough from sticking. Cook on each side for 30 seconds. Add a touch of butter before serving.

(recipe from Chef Adora)

Rujuta likes her shepu parathas with amlaa achaar and dahi, making the meal incredibly gut-friendly. Besides this, shepu is also great for bhajis and to add some depth of flavour to your dals and curries, attests Rujuta, making this quite the versatile leafy green to work with.