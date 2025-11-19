Winters can be especially harsh on your skin, making it feel dry, flaky, and dull. As temperatures drop and humidity levels fall, your skin loses moisture more quickly, making a well-rounded seasonal routine essential. To help you stay glowing through the colder months, skincare and Ayurvedic expert Vaishnavi Taneja recently shared a set of simple yet highly effective winter-care practices on her Instagram (@vaishnavvi.taneja). Say goodbye to winter dullness with these expert skincare tips.

These rituals focus on deep nourishment, internal hydration, and gentle external care.

Add ghee daily According to Vaishnavi, incorporating ghee into your daily routine can work wonders. A teaspoon of ghee mixed with warm water or milk helps lubricate and nourish the skin tissues from the inside out. Because ghee is rich in healthy fats, it supports smoother, softer skin and prevents the dryness and dullness that winter often brings.

Include sweet and moist fruits She also recommends adding naturally sweet, moist fruits like dates, raisins, and figs to your diet. These foods not only provide essential minerals and antioxidants but also enhance internal hydration. They help maintain your skin’s elasticity and natural glow by replenishing moisture at a cellular level.

Oil massage daily A warm oil massage before bathing can make a significant difference. Whether you choose coconut, sesame, almond, or any oil you prefer, massaging the skin helps strengthen the skin barrier, improves blood circulation, and lock in hydration. This ritual keeps the skin soft, supple, and nourished throughout the day.

Cleanse with milk or gentle ubtan Vaishnavi suggests avoiding harsh soaps during winter. Instead, opt for raw milk or a mild ubtan to cleanse the skin. These natural cleansers remove impurities without stripping away essential oils, keeping the skin balanced and moisturised.