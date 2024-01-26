 South Korea raises alarm on dangerous fad of eating fried toothpicks - Hindustan Times
South Korea raises alarm on dangerous fad of eating fried toothpicks

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2024 08:21 PM IST

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn people against this social media fad and strongly discouraged their consumption

Have you ever tried consuming toothpicks? Sounds weird right? But not for few individuals in South Korean who are running after this bizzare social media trend. Lately, video clips are going viral on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, showcasing individuals indulging in deep-fried starch toothpicks, often seasoned with powdered cheese.

A still of women frying these green toothpicks from a video on Twitter
A still of women frying these green toothpicks from a video on Twitter

In light of this situation, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, in a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), warned people against this social media trend and shared that the safety of these toothpicks as food has not been verified. Therefore, they strongly discourage their consumption. The videos depicting the frying and consumption of these toothpicks, which are typically used for sanitary purposes, have been spreading rapidly.

A still of fried toothpicks from a video on Twitter
A still of fried toothpicks from a video on Twitter

These toothpicks, made from sweet potato or corn starch, are colored green using food coloring. They are considered environmentally friendly and biodegradable. In addition to their use in restaurants throughout South Korea, they can also be utilized for picking up finger foods.

