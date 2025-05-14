Telephobia: Why Gen Z finds phone calls stressful

When 21-year-old Shweta Kaushik from Chandigarh sees her phone light up with a call, she freezes. “Even if it’s just the dentist, I wait for it to stop and then text them,” she says, adding, “I feel unprepared.” Like Shweta, many young adults feel a deep discomfort when it comes to making calls. This unease is known as ‘telephobia’ — a fear of phone calls — and is common among tech-savvy Gen Z, born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s. This growing unease is being called telephobia—a fear of phone conversations—and it’s becoming more common among Gen Z.

Talk around this phenomenon went viral after content creator Uptin Saidii (235k followers) in an interview with CNBC claimed that nearly 75% of Gen Z avoid phone calls. The reel, now at over 2 million views, struck a chord — comments flooded in with users agreeing, calling phone calls intrusive and even panic-inducing.

Why is this happening?

The creator explains that Gen Z isn’t averse to phone calls, as long as it’s with someone familiar, like friends or family. The anxiety arises when calls are unexpected, from unknown numbers or bosses.“Phone interviews, in particular, are intimidating for students,” Uptin noted in the video. “They’ve never really had a chance to practise how to speak on the phone, especially in professional scenarios.”

Experts speak

The pandemic brought face-to-face conversations to a standstill, making texts, DMs and voice messages the norm. Where phone calls demand instant reactions, the other forms of communication allow time to pause, think, and carefully craft replies.

“Gen Z has grown up with fast, visual, and controlled communication,” says Dr Minakshi Manchanda, associate director of psychiatry at Asian Hospital, adding, “Phone calls demand real-time emotional energy, which many of them have not developed comfort with.”

Add to that the barrage of notifications and digital distractions that exacerbate anxiety, making it more challenging to engage in meaningful conversations without fear of miscommunication or judgement. “Technology has not just created endless ways to connect but also constant interruptions,” says Dr Praveen Gupta, principal director of neurology at Fortis Hospital. “For many, avoiding phone calls is a way to protect their mental space and reduce social pressure,” he adds.

How international institutions are helping

Some institutions are already stepping in to help. In the UK, Nottingham College has introduced dedicated classes where students learn how to make phone calls and improve phone etiquette. The sessions include role-playing scenarios like placing calls to local shops or restaurants. The University of Southern California (US) even offers a ‘phone etiquette module.’

How can Gen Z manage phone anxiety?

To manage phone anxiety, mental health experts recommend cognitive behavioural therapy, exposure exercises, and even group sessions to gradually build confidence and reduce discomfort.

At an individual level, start by making short calls to people you trust, such as a sibling or a close friend. Keep the conversation brief and informal to ease into the process.

Another helpful tip is to write down what you want to say before making a call. Whether it’s booking an appointment or asking a question, having a short script in hand can make you feel more prepared.

Voice notes are another gentle way to get used to hearing your own voice and expressing thoughts out loud. This builds comfort without the pressure of responding in real time.

Setting boundaries is also essential. If texting works better for everyday chats, it’s okay to communicate that preference. Save phone calls for situations where they are necessary or more effective.