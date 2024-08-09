Tired of dealing with your kid addicted to gaming devices? Try these tips to save the day

In today's age, as gaming continues to captivate the younger generation, it is of vital importance for parents to recognise the signs of potential addiction and its impact on their children's overall well-being. A holistic approach to healthcare is essential, considering the broader implications of excessive screen time on physical, mental and social health. Develop a daily schedule with designated times for other activities to ensure a balanced routine(Photo: Shutterstock)

Consequences of unchanged gaming habits

If gaming addiction is left unaddressed, it can lead to severe long-term consequences. Prolonged screen time can cause chronic eye strain, also known as Computer Vision Syndrome, which includes symptoms like blurred vision, dry eyes and headaches. Additionally, excessive gaming can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to fatigue and decreased academic performance. The lack of physical activity can result in obesity and related health issues such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, the psychological impact can be profound, with increased risks of depression, anxiety, and social isolation. It's crucial to intervene early to diminish these risks and ensure your child's overall health and well-being.

Addressing gaming addiction proactively can help ensure a balanced and healthy lifestyle for your child. Here are three steps you can take if your child is addicted to gaming, with inputs from Dr Pravin Patil, Vitreo Retina Specialist, Shri Venkatesh Eye Institute.

1. Monitor and limit screen time: Instead of straightaway cutting off gaming time, you can take baby steps to limit or minimise screen time for your kids.

· Set clear rules: Set up an agreement with the kids for specific times for gaming.

· Use parental controls: Every device comes with built-in parental controls on gaming consoles and devices to set time limits and monitor usage. Make use of the same.

· Create a schedule: Develop a daily schedule that includes designated times for various activities, which will, in turn, ensure a balanced routine.

· Encourage breaks: Implement the 20-20-20 rule to reduce eye strain. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20-feet away.

· Tech-free zones or time: Designate certain areas of the house, such as the dining room and bedrooms as tech-free zones to promote other activities like board games, cards or reading.

2. Promote alternative activities: If you want to get your kid off the gaming device, it's also essential to replace it with something exciting that will help to distract their mind.

· Explore interests together: Spend time with your child exploring new hobbies and activities to find what they enjoy. You can also try attending fun workshops or classes together.

· Set an example: Be a role model by engaging in non-screen activities yourself. Don't forget that children often imitate their parents' behaviours.

· Create an activity list: Develop a list of fun, non-screen activities that your child can choose from. This can include things like board games, crafts, outdoor sports and reading.

· Reward system: Implement a reward system where children can earn points or rewards for engaging in non-screen activities. This habit will motivate them to participate more.

· Organise playdates: Arrange playdates with friends where screen time is not the focus. Encourage outdoor games, sports, or other group activities.

3. Seek professional guidance: In case, none of the above tips help, it's advised to seek professional help who will know how to deal with this better.

· Consult a paediatrician: If you notice signs of gaming addiction, schedule an appointment with your child's paediatrician to discuss your concerns and get referrals to specialists.

· Find a therapist: Look for a behavioural therapist who specialises in gaming addiction or child psychology. They can provide strategies and support for both the child and your family.

· Regular check-ups: Schedule regular eye exams with an ophthalmologist to monitor and manage any eye strain or vision problems caused by excessive screen time.

· Join support groups: Consider joining support groups for parents facing similar issues. Sharing experiences and strategies can be very helpful.

· Educational resources: Utilise books, online courses and workshops that focus on managing screen time and promoting healthy digital habits.

By taking these steps, parents can ensure their children's well-being and help them maintain a balanced lifestyle.