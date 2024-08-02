Understanding the causes and treatments of common joint pain

Joint pain is a prevalent issue affecting millions of people worldwide, impacting their ability to perform daily activities and reducing their quality of life. Understanding common joint pain can help improve overall health. Fortis Vasant Kunj

Causes of Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis: It is the most common form of arthritis, occurring when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time. It typically affects joints in the knees, hips, hands, and spine. Symptoms include pain, stiffness, and loss of flexibility.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: This autoimmune disorder causes the body’s immune system to attack the lining of the membranes surrounding the joints, leading to inflammation, swelling, and eventually joint damage. It commonly affects the hands, wrists, and knees.

Gout: A type of arthritis characterized by sudden, severe attacks of pain, redness, and tenderness in joints, often the joint at the base of the big toe. It occurs due to the accumulation of urate crystals within the joint, caused by high levels of uric acid in the blood.

Injuries: Injuries such as fractures, sprains, and dislocations can cause significant joint pain. Damage to the ligaments, tendons, or bursae (the fluid-filled sacs that cushion joints) can lead to pain and limited movement.

Bursitis: It is the inflammation of the bursae. This condition often affects the shoulders, elbows, hips, or knees and can cause joint pain and stiffness.

Tendinitis: It is the inflammation of tendons, the thick cords that attach muscles to bones. It commonly affects the shoulders, elbows, wrists, and heels.

Treatments for Joint Pain

Pain Relievers: Over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen can help manage pain and reduce inflammation.

Corticosteroids: These can be taken orally or injected directly into the joint to reduce inflammation and pain. Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs): Used in rheumatoid arthritis to slow disease progression and save the joints from permanent damage.

Physical Therapy: They can help strengthen the muscles around the joint, improve range of motion, and reduce pain. Therapists may use exercises, heat or cold therapy, ultrasound, and electrical nerve stimulation.

Lifestyle Changes: Weight Management: Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce stress on weight-bearing joints like the knees and hips.

Exercise: Regular low-impact exercises such as swimming, walking, or cycling can help maintain joint function and reduce pain.

Diet: A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, such as omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish), antioxidants (found in fruits and vegetables), and whole grains, can help reduce inflammation.

Alternative Therapies:

Acupuncture, a traditional Chinese medicine technique involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body to relieve pain. Supplements like glucosamine and chondroitin are believed to help, though evidence is mixed.

Surgical Treatments:

In severe cases of joint damage, such as with advanced osteoarthritis, joint replacement surgery may be necessary. This involves removing the damaged joint and replacing it with a synthetic one. Arthroscopy is another minimally invasive surgery involves inserting a small camera into the joint to repair damage.

By combining medical treatments with lifestyle changes and physical therapy, individuals can reduce pain, improve joint function, and enhance their quality of life. Consulting with healthcare professionals for a personalized treatment plan is crucial for optimal management of joint pain.

The author is Dr. Gurinder Bedi, Principle Director & HOD, Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj

*Partnered content