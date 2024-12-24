What is the buzz around ‘Proffee’ the latest health fad?

Many fitness enthusiasts are combining their two most loved beverages — coffee and protein powder — giving rise to a new term called as proffee. But is it a healthy choice? Experts believe that “proffee”, the latest buzz in health trends, sounds cool, and can actually be great, but only if consumed the right way. Proffee sounds cool, and can actually be great, but only if consumed the right way(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Before jumping on the proffee bandwagon, it’s important to understand your protein needs. "If you already have a balanced diet that keeps you energised and focused, adding proffee might not bring much extra benefit. However, for those looking for a quick, filling, and energising breakfast boost, it could be a great addition," shares Saravanan Balakrishnan, founder, CEO, Amura.ai.

Balakrishnan adds, "The key is balance: caffeine in moderation and protein in the right proportions can help curb cravings, boost energy, and aid muscle recovery.

Here’s the trick—keep it simple:

• Skip the sugary syrups and calorie-loaded extras

• Choose high-quality protein and be mindful of the right quantities.

However, Tehseen Siddiqui, chief dietician, Saifee Hospital in Mumbai shares despite the energy boost, extra protein and helping with cutting cravings one needs to be more mindful.

She says, "While proffee can work for some, it is not the best choice for everyone. Protein powders are best kept simple. They are meant to be consumed with water or milk for digestion. Adding coffee — a highly acidic drink — may not sit well with everyone's stomach."

"The reason is that it most protein powders contain additives, artificial flavours, and preservatives. Although this is not necessarily unhealthy in moderation, combining these with coffee's natural compounds may not work well for everyone," shares Siddiqui.

As per experts, if you’re looking for an energy and protein boost, pairing a simple cup of coffee with a boiled egg, a handful of nuts, or some Greek yogurt can offer a more natural alternative.