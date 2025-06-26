‘When kimchi met achar’: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chae Soo-bin’s cute BTS pics are making fans wish for a movie

Two weeks ago, an unexpected collab took the internet by storm. It was a K-Drama and Bollywood crossover nobody knew they needed between South Korean actor Chae Soo-bin and Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The 30-second long ad film featuring their meet-cute was enough to leave netizens gushing over their adorable chemistry, complete with a rainy romantic backdrop. This was followed by the full-fledged video. Well, much to the delight of fans, Siddhant has now shared unseen behind the scenes pictures with his beautiful co-star Soo-bin, which has left the internet desperately wishing for a movie starring the two. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Chae Soo-bin

In the advertisement shot for a footwear brand, Chae Soo-bin gets soaked when Siddhant Chaturvedi’s car passes by, splashing water on her. The driver stops and glares at her before continuing on his way. As she walks down the road, Soo-bin comes across Siddhant changing the tyre of his car which has broken down. This time, he’s the one who is soaked from head to toe. But instead of walking off, Soo-bin offers him shelter with her umbrella. While this clip was cute, their BTS pics are even more endearing. The photographs shared by Siddhant look straight out of a K-Drama, or maybe a very romantic Bollywood film. Take your pick!

In the caption below, Siddhant asked his fans, “What’d be the title if this was a movie? 👀.” Giving him ideas, one social media user joked, “Tu ramen main masala,” whereas another comment read, “Samosa and Soju :).” Another internet user shared, “When kimchi meet achar 😁😁,” while a fan wrote, “In Between Chapati and Chopsticks✨.” Meanwhile, other fans strongly manifested a film starring Siddhant and Soo-bin. For instance, a netizen wrote, “Forget movie title, the chemistry!!!! Aisi chemistry ho toh movie title kuch bhi ho, hum dekh lenge. Writers and Directors where you at? Please cast them in a movie!! 😭❤️,” whereas another comment read, “I don't care about the name but please someone cast them together 😭😭❤❤ They are looking so so good together 🥺🥺🙌❤.” Another fan wrote, “What a pair 🔥I wish you both can do a K- drama together @siddhantchaturvedi.”

Well, we hope filmmakers are listening!