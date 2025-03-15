Who is Aamir Khan's new girlfriend Gauri Spratt? Here's all you need to know

Aamir Khan kickstarted his 60th birthday celebrations with his annual ritual of a friendly media interaction. But what became the highlight of the interaction was his reveal of his new partner, Gauri Spratt. Aamir Khan brought her along and opened up about their relationship, sharing that that they have been together for a year now. Aamir Khan introduces girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Curiosity about who Gauri Spratt is started doing rounds soon after, and here is all that you need to know about her. Gauri comes from Bengaluru and has six-year-old son. Her grandfather was a British freedom fighter and she is Punjabi-Irish-Tamil-British. Aamir also shared during the media interaction that he and Gauri are staying together, and they initially used to divide time meeting each other in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri holds an FDA in Fashion, Styling and Photography from the University of Arts, London. She is also a partner/director at B:Blunt@Spratt hairdressing Pvt. Ltd. And at the event, she had also confirmed that she is currently working with Aamir at his production house.

Aamir Khan shared that he had first met Gauri 25 years ago and they got acquainted again one-and-a-half years ago. He also informed that the whole family, including kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, and ex-wife Kiran Rao, are also quite happy with the woman in his life. Gauri also shared how she felt when she was introduced to the the actor's family, saying that she felt "very welcome" with "open arms" and everybody was warm to her. Talking about what prompted him to go public with the relationship now, Aamir said, "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now."

The actor said that they are “deeply committed” to each other. But when asked if marriage is on the cards, Aamir replied saying that he doesn’t know if a wedding at 60 would look good on him. “But I feel settled. She makes me feel I am home,” he said. The rumours of Aamir and Gauri’s link up had surfaced a few weeks ago.