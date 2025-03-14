Aamir Khan's partner Gauri Spratt doesn't watch Hindi films, has seen only 2 of his; reveals what endeared her to star

After Aamir Khan introduced media to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, at a meet and greet on Thursday, there was a lot of curiosity about her life and their story. As the two chatted with the media, one detail shocked many. Gauri was largely oblivious to Aamir's work and filmography as she does not watch many Hindi films. (Also read: Aamir Khan hired private security for girlfriend Gauri Spratt for 'personal peace', is prepping her for media madness) Gauri Spratt is currently working with Aamir Khan Productions.

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan open up on their love story

When media persons asked Gauri to list some of Aamir's favourite films, she said she had not watched many. Aamir explained, "She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too." Gauri added that she had watched Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, but years ago.

When asked if unfamiliarity with Aamir's work helped their relationship, Gauri and Aamir both chimed in that it does as she 'does not see him as a superstar but as a partner'. Aamir said he would love for Gauri to watch Taare Zameen Par from his filmography. The actor remarked that as the film was re-releasing in theatres as part of his film festival - Cinema Ka Jadugar - they would try to catch the film in theatres.

While talking about how he and Gauri connected, Aamir revealed that they had met 25 years ago but lost touch and reconnected 2 years ago. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," the actor added. Gauri also spoke about the qualities she was looking for in a partner and why she liked Aamir. "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said, leading Aamir to quip, "And after all that, you found me?"

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri hails from Bangalore. Daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bangalore, Gauri has lived in the city almost all her life. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. They started dating 18 months ago.