Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India's 3rd richest woman after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

A new name has emerged in the ranks of the wealthiest individuals in India; Roshni Nadar Malhotra has recently cemented her position as one of the richest women in India, now sitting comfortably as the third wealthiest person after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Her rise to this position comes after a significant succession move that has transferred a major stake in HCL Corporation to her, making her an influential force in the Indian corporate world. Roshni Nadar Malhotra

On March 6, Roshni’s father, Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies, made a landmark decision by transferring 47% of his stake in both Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Limited and HCL Corporation Private Limited to his daughter. This was formalised through two gift deeds, which effectively placed her in control of HCL Tech and HCL Infosystems, the flagship companies of the HCL Group. With this transfer, Roshni has now become the largest shareholder in HCL Corp, thereby securing majority control of one of India’s most prominent tech conglomerates.

Roshni Nadar with dad Shiv Nadar

Who is Roshni?

Roshni’s journey to becoming one of the country’s richest women is rooted in her academic and professional achievements. Born in 1982 in New Delhi, she is the only child of Shiv and Kiran Nadar. Roshni attended Vasant Valley School before going on to study Communications at Northwestern University. She then pursued an MBA at the Kellogg School of Management. Her leadership abilities extend beyond her family’s business empire. Roshni is also a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council at MIT School of Engineering and serves on the Executive Board for Asia at the Kellogg School of Management.

Apart from her academic affiliations, Roshni holds several influential positions globally. She is a board member of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and serves on the global board of directors of The Nature Conservancy (TNC). Additionally, she holds the position of independent director on the board of HDFC Asset Management Company. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she is also dedicated to philanthropy through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on advancing education and fostering social change. As a trustee, she has been pivotal in launching initiatives like VidyaGyan, a leadership academy that provides opportunities for underprivileged students.

In her personal life, Roshni is married to Shikhar Malhotra, the vice chairman of HCL Healthcare. Together, they represent a strong and influential partnership in the business world.