Why not be proud of our own artistes: Aditya Narayan on frenzy for foreign musicians

Before heading for his US tour (Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan) with dad Udit Narayan Jha, singer Aditya Narayan Jha shares how selling tickets is the most important thing at the end of the day, “Social media numbers on your page can never convert into ticket sales. At the end of the day, only talent matters.” Singer Aditya Narayan with father Udit Narayan

Ask him about the recent ticket frenzy for live shows, the recent example being Coldplay concert tickets selling out like hotcakes, and the 37-year old responds, “I feel we are going in the wrong direction. Why not be proud of our own artistes: Sonu bhaiya (Nigam), Arijit Singh, Sunidhi (Chauhan) or my dad, who has been giving sold-out shows, both internationally and nationally. These are some singers with loyal fanbase. Jaise hi unke shows announce hote hai log pahunch jaate. Toh itna kya hullabaloo hain foreign artistes ko lekar.”

Talking about his journey as an artiste, he feels he has finally stopped looking at his dad as his competition. “None of us who have successful dads in the industry can deny the constant comparison coming our way. As a youngster ye kaafi mushkil hota tha. But now I have learned that no two people can be the same. Yeh koi sports toh hai nahin where I must continuously compete with others,” he ends