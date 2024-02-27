Working across mediums keeps my creative clock ticking, says the Padmaavat actor Vibhav Roy

Actor Vibhav Roy asserts that working with master directors initially in one’s career does help in the long run. Actor Vibhav Roy

“Acting is no easy job but if you get to collaborate with the best in the business -- be it Sanjay (Leela Bhansali, director) sir on Padmaavat (2018) or Nikhil (Sinha, director) sir on television -- you are not just working but constantly learning and evolving at the same time. I have always been platform agnostic, if I like a story and my director then the choice of mediums becomes secondary. That’s the reason I have been doing something or the other across mediums. This surely keeps my creative clock ticking,” says the Hello Mini and Fuh Se Fantasy (2019) actor on his Lucknow visit.

Roy adds, “It’s not that you will always get to do good roles. Initially, I too have been part of some bad films where seeing myself on the silver screen did no magic for me. It’s since then I have understood that a story and a good maker are the keys if you want to have an upward career graph. It’s simple math, you only get to choose from what you are offered, joh ayega ussme se hi you can pick the best one. Also, many times you do a project for various other reasons. We all have to run our kitchens and Mumbai is an expensive city, so finances too need to be in place.”

For now, the Cartel (2021) actor is busy with a TV daily.

“I was waiting to do something new genre and luckily I got to explore intriguing the story with shades of horror and romance in Shaitani Rasmein. It’s something I wanted to try once as horror and thriller are the most expressive genres for actors. This was on my mind for a long time. I am glad that it came via television as a medium as it’s there you get a lot of time to work on a subject as well as characters,” adds the actor