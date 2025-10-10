World Mental Health Day 2025| Building mental strength beyond the scoreboard

In sport, talent may win you matches but mental strength defines your journey. On Mental Health Day today, athletes and coaches share stories of emotional balance, resilience and acceptance. Athletes and coaches speak about the importance of mental health in sports

Fear and focus Athletes consistently face fears that extend beyond the game itself. “As a professional athlete, the biggest fear is injury. That’s probably the biggest scare in any athlete’s career,” says Prannoy HS, a badminton player. Pravin Tambe, coach to Women Premier League squad Gujarat Giants highlights the doubts that may stem in players despite all the work they have put in: “Are you going to achieve what you have worked hard for? What if you won’t perform?”

There are many distractions beyond the professional ones that can erode focus. Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh reflects: “The biggest challenge is not letting fear of failure control you… mistakes are part of the game. The key is to not let fear of one mistake affect the next ball or the next match.”

Pressure and performance Major events often magnify these pressures. Prannoy views big tournaments as opportunities: “I have always seen it as an opportunity that doesn’t come to a lot of players. If I get a good result, this will change the course of my career. Probably that is an opportunity where you can fully show yourself and express yourself.”

Understanding each athlete’s individual needs is crucial for which coaches must tailer support, says Hockey India coach Paddy Upton. “Some players like to be pushed harder; some like details, others prefer spontaneity. Understanding a player is important to encourage them in a way that truly motivates,” he explains.

Injury and recovery Injury recovery is as much psychological as physical. Prannoy says, “It took me a long time to realise injury recovery is all mental… disconnecting from the sport for a while, spending time with family, doing things I normally don’t have time for, it makes you stronger to push through that period.”

Shaneela R Gharat, sports and exercise psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, adds, “An athlete has to accept the injury, accept it’s out of their control, then work on rebuilding trust — believe their body, focus on rehab, and do what they need to in that present moment.”