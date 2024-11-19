‘Your fan, Roger': Federer signs off on heartwarming note as Rafael Nadal retires; Netizens say ‘peak brotherhood’

As Rafael Nadal prepares for his final tournament at the 2024 Davis Cup in Malaga, Roger Federer penned a heartfelt tribute to the Spanish tennis legend today. Their rivalry, which began in 2004 at the Miami Open, has been one of the most iconic in tennis history, with the two athletes — alongside Novak Djokovic — forming the legendary ‘Big Three’. Federer and Nadal

Why is Nadal retiring?

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end,” Nadal said, announcing his retirement in October 2024. “And I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” he continued. A series of injuries, including foot and abdominal issues, had ultimately led him to this decision.

Nadal and Federer's friendship

While Nadal’s legacy as one of the greatest tennis players of all time is cemented — especially with his record 14 French Open titles — what stands out even more is the bond shared between him, Federer, and Djokovic. The trio not only dominated tennis but also cultivated a deep respect for each other, which was evident in Federer’s emotional farewell message. His tribute to the Spaniard reads as both a celebration of their rivalry and an acknowledgement of their friendship.

“As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional. Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me — a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge,” he penned.

“I’m not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level. Your whole process. All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity. Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique — it was so you. And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more. OK, maybe not at first. After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the #1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world. And I was — until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly.

All that buzz I’d been hearing about you — about this amazing young player from Mallorca, a generational talent, probably going to win a major someday — it wasn’t just hype. We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens — historic! You made Spain proud... you made the whole tennis world proud. I keep thinking about the memories we’ve shared. Promoting the sport together. Playing that match on half-grass, half-clay. Breaking the all-time attendance record by playing in front of more than 50,000 fans in Cape Town, South Africa. Always cracking each other up. Wearing each other out on the court and then, sometimes, almost literally having to hold each other up during trophy ceremonies. I’m still grateful you invited me to Mallorca to help launch the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016.

Actually, I kind of invited myself. I knew you were too polite to insist on me being there, but I didn’t want to miss it. You have always been a role model for kids around the world, and Mirka and I are so glad that our children have all trained at your academies. They had a blast and learned so much — like thousands of other young players. Although I always worried my kids would come home playing tennis as lefties. And then there was London — the Laver Cup in 2022. My final match. It meant everything to me that you were there by my side — not as my rival but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career. Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next. Rafa that! Best always, your fan, Roger," read the deeply moving statement.

Even Djokovic expressed his admiration by posting a tribute to the man who had been part of so many defining moments in his own career. “The last dance was an epic one. And of course emotional. I’ll cherish our rivalry forever, @rafaelnadal 👑. Tennis will miss you. As-salamu alaykum, Riyadh. #SixKingsSlam is a special tournament. See you soon 🙏🏼,” he wrote.

What netizens had to say

For tennis fans around the world, the rivalry between Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic has not just been about fierce competition but also about the deep bond between these athletes, a bond that transcends the sport itself. “Peak brotherhood right here,” read a comment. “Beautiful words @rogerfederer it is one of the joy of our lives seeing you and @rafaelnadal play tennis, your friendship and rivalry. #fedalforever ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” was another. “The most beautiful rivalry the sports world has ever witnessed,” was one more comment. “You’ve said it beautifully. Everyone reading your letter aspires to have friendship like this. Seeing you both play tennis together has been a privilege,” was one more.

The outpouring of love and admiration in response to Federer’s tribute is a testament to the lasting impact this trio has had on the sport and on the hearts of fans everywhere.