Chahal-Mahvash to Shubman-Avneet and Hardik-Jasmine: New romances brewing inside the Indian cricket team's dressing room

As Indian fans rejoiced over their team's triumphant victory against New Zealand, securing their third ICC Champions Trophy, social media was abuzz with speculation three budding romances within the squad. From Yuzvendra Chahal-RJ Mahvash to Shubman Gill-Avneet Kaur and Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia, new romance rumours are swirling around the Indian cricket team’s dressing room.

One of the most talked-about moments came from RJ Mahvash, who attended the final of CT25 in Dubai alongside Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. With Indian leg-spinner’s ongoing divorce proceedings making headlines, Mahvash’s post only added to the whispers about their relationship.

Sharing pictures and videos from the celebratory night, she wrote, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win) I am good luck for team India.” One of the clips showed her joining in the stadium’s jubilant atmosphere, while another image showcased her match-day outfit, further fuelling the gossip.

Meanwhile, influencer-actor Avneet Kaur’s presence at the India vs. Australia match in the semi-final round also drew attention. Previously linked to Raghav Sharma, she now finds herself at the centre of speculation regarding cricketer Shubman Gill, who was previously linked with actor Sara Ali Khan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. After Avneet shared her photos from the stadium, fans couldn’t resist teasing her, referring to Gill as their "jiju" in response to her posts.

Adding to the intrigue is British singer Jasmin Walia, who was spotted at the Champions Trophy final, reigniting talks about her alleged romance with Hardik Pandya. Her presence at India's previous matches against Australia and India had already raised eyebrows, and her continued support for the team only deepened the curiosity.

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets on Sunday (March 9) to win the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. In the title decider played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India rode on captain Rohit Sharma’s 76-run knock to chase down the target of 252 runs in 49 overs for the loss of six wickets. The win on Sunday helped India become the most successful team in Champions Trophy history with three titles and Rohit Sharma becomes the fifth captain in the world to win multiple ICC trophies.