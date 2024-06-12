Zindagi Ek Mehak actor Karan Vohra: Can't control content but can be selective

Actor Karan Vohra says that working less and being selective has helped him avoid the repetitive and regressive content being showcased on TV. Karan Vohra on his recent visit to Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

“I am happy taking things slow and steady. I have been fortunate that my shows Zindagi Ek Mehak, Krishna Chali London and Imlie have worked well. While my peers have worked on 14-15 project, I have only done my furth show since 2016, in addition to OTT series. For me, it’s maza aana chahiye and bhook puri honi chahiye. Luckily, I don’t have to work solely for financial reasons as I have a family business to support me, allowing me to be selective,” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Vohra admits that shows on TV can sometimes become regressive, but he feels fortunate.

“Thankfully creators are experimenting with different types of content that are very different from the usual regressive shows jo usually TV pe dekhne ko milta hai. It’s great to see fresh energy on the show with new types of stories being told. At least a good start is being made with fresh content, but in the TV format, weekly TRPs dictate everything, and that’s where the storyline gets tumbled. As an actor, I don’t have control over it but can try and choose good content. As a viewer, I admit thoda regressive ho jata hai which should change but I hope dheere dheere hoga!”

A self-confessed accidental actor says, “I was happily involved in modelling and managing my family's construction business. It was TV producer-director Saurabh Tewari, who discovered me and offered me a lead role. He believed in me and I worked on my first two shows with him. I have always been content, whether in business or acting, and I am satisfied with that.”

Vohra says that he is currently in a happy place in life. "Last year, I became a father to twin boys, which is new and exciting personal development. I recently completed filming for an OTT series Naam Namak Nishan, in which I portray an army officer. I always dreamt of wearing armed forces uniform. Besides, I am also working on my daily show Main Hoon Saath Tere, so all is good!”