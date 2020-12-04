Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 to begin shortly. Watch Live here

htls

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:53 IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief R Sukumar in the first session on Day 6 of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Federico Marchetti will be in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC TV-18.

Health and Science editor Sanchita Sharma will also host Dr David A Sinclair, co-director of Paul F. Glenn Center For Biology Of Aging Research, Harvard Medical School.