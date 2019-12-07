Arvind Kejriwal is asked about Manoj Tiwari as BJP’s CM face. He responds

htls

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:04 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that his government’s hard push to development over the last five years has forced the rival Bharatiya Janata Party to change the discourse of politics in national capital Delhi and focus on unauthorised colonies rather than build its campaign around religion or caste politics. This has happened because of the work that the Aam Aadmi Party government has done over the last few years, he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Kejriwal, who was addressing a gathering of politicians, business leaders and commentators at the Summit, also took a sharp jibe at Manoj Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief who is his most vocal critic.

The BJP hasn’t announced its presumptive chief minister for the state elections early next year. Union Minister Hardeep Puri, who was quoted by news agency PTI, that the state unit would fight the elections under Manoj Tiwari’s leadership, had backtracked soon after.

Kejriwal was asked for his opinion on Manoj Tiwari as the BJP’s potential candidate against him. Arvind Kejriwal’s response wasn’t on Tiwari’s politics but his last day job, as a Bhojpuri singer.

“He sings very well. Have you heard the song ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’. He sings very well. He is very good,” Arvind Kejriwal said in response. ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa’ is one of Manoj Tiwari’s early hits and is a popular meme on videos circulating on social media and app TikTok.

Before Manoj Tiwari made the switch to full-time politics, he had made a career singing Bhojpuri songs. It is a skill that he sometimes uses during election campaigning as well.

Tiwari took the first step in politics a decade earlier, in 2009 when he contested the Uttar Pradesh state elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Gorakhpur. He fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate and won. Tiwari returned to the Lok Sabha in 2019 when he won the North East Delhi seat. He has been leading the Delhi BJP since 2016.