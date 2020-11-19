HTLS 2020: AIIMS Director hopes 30-40% Indians will be vaccinated by 2021

htls

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that a significant number of the population would be vaccinated by the end of next year to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. Speaking at HTLS 2020, Dr Guleria assured that all the health care workers and frontline workers would be vaccinated by the end of 2021, adding that the high-risk group also needs to be looked at.

“That’s a tough question. I hope we are able to do a large number. I am sure all the health care workers and frontline workers would be vaccinated, but then we also need to look at the high-risk group,” said Dr Guleria when he was asked about how many people will get vaccinated next year.

Dr Guleria said that the percentage of population inoculated by 2021 will depend on the number of Covid-19 vaccines getting regulatory approval early next year and the number of doses they will produce. He predicted that we may have that million doses to give to the population .

“I hope it is 30-40 per cent at least,” he added.

