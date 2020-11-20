HTLS 2020: Delhi likely to get cloud-based medical services next year, says Arvind Kejriwal

htls

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 19:54 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced his government’s plan to launch a health information management system with cloud-based data service for citizens of the national capital. Kejriwal said that this one-stop information centre will provide health details of every Delhiite on one software, which will be accessible to all.

The chief minister announced his government’s initiative, which is being developed, in a conversation with HT’s executive editor Kunal Pradhan on Day Two of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Read full coverage of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 here

In its pilot stage, CM Kejriwal said that this project will begin with government hospitals and later include private hospitals and Centre’s hospitals. “This management system will start with government hospitals. In its modular structure, we are aiming to make it feasible enough to be plugged in instantly and will aim to include private and central government hospitals subsequently.”

Also read: Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate dipped by 5% in 5 days, says Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that the entire health infrastructure will be made available on this platform but the first stage will kick-start with government hospitals. This initiative of enabling cloud-based platform was in works for months now but urgency for this was underlined during the pandemic, chief minister Kejriwal said.

On being asked if this management system will require functioning in cohesion by the Centre and private hospitals, Kejriwal said that it will indeed be done with everyone’s cooperation.

Delhi, which is in the grip of the third wave of infections, added 7,546 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 98 deaths linked to the viral illness on Thursday, taking its cumulative infections to over 510,600 and toll to more than 8,000, according to data from the government’s daily health bulletin.