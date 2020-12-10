‘This is India’s century’: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen at HTLS 2020

htls

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:11 IST

Global audit and consultancy major Deloitte’s CEO Punit Renjen in his interaction at the Hindustan Times Leadership summit said that the 21st century is India’s.

“This is India’s century. Many across the world are bullish about India. It has the talent and demographic advantage and the vibrancy of the culture. Many see the opportunities that exist in India,” Renjen said during a conversation with Hindustan Times editor-in chief HT’s editor-in-chief R. Sukumar.

He said the global supply chain is an area that India could target as it aims for a $5 trillion economy.

The Indian-origin Renjen who took over as Delottie’s Global CEO in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019 described 2020 as a miserable year because of the Covid-19 pandemic that has changed life across the world.

“2020 has been a miserable year for everyone, especially for the business community. Deloitte was also impacted substantially, but being a large organisation helped us survive. I don’t think we are going to go back to the way we used to live. So there’s a silver lining, and wake-up call as far as climate change is concerned,” he said.

The Deloitte boss described said the pandemic as “a very disruptive force”.

“We are not going back to the way we lived. There is a wake up call to address climate, social justice. But this pandemic has been a very disruptive force.”

One of the major changes will be the way people work, he said.

“Remote and flexible work is here to stay. We have 300,000 people, 800 offices in 150 countries. Will we need 800 offices? I don’t think so. So Covid-19 has brought in a change in the way we work,” he said.

Renjen was confident that the global economy will bounce back from the pandemic.

“It will vary. Some Asian economies have started bouncing back. I think most economies will ounce back.”

Renjen also said that outsourcing rules will change following the pandemic, Deloitte will double down in India where it has a major presence.

“The rules of outsourcing will change. We are doubling down in India…We serve the world from India from our centres in Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Pune and our plan is to double the workforce.”