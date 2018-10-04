Will Smith: Actor, producer and musician; Hollywood’s bankable superstar

Will Smith, 50, has been ranked as one of the world’s most bankable stars. Smith gained prominence as a rapper and actor during the ‘80s, with a starring role in the hit sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. During the ‘90s and the 2000s, Smith emerged as one of the world’s most successful leading men with roles in films such as Independence Day, Men in Black and Bad Boys.

His box office streak of delivering eight consecutive films to have grossed more than $100 million in the US remains unmatched. He is notably one of very few black actors with the ability to draw audiences from across the world and his films have grossed more than $7 billion worldwide. Smith is a two-time Oscar nominee for his roles in The Pursuit of Happyness and for playing legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic. His most recent release was the Netflix action-fantasy, Bright – a sequel for which is in the works.

Smith will next be seen as Genie in the live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin, the 3D animated comedy Spies in Disguise and Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee’s science fiction thriller, Gemini Man.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 12:23 IST