Dr. David Ludwig

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:55 IST

David S. Ludwig, MD, PhD is an endocrinologist and researcher at Boston Children’s

Hospital. He holds the rank of Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and

Professor of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Ludwig is co-director of

the New Balance Foundation Obesity Prevention Center and founder of the Optimal

Weight for Life (OWL) program, one of the country’s oldest and largest clinics for the

care of overweight children. For more than 20 years, Dr. Ludwig has studied the effects

of dietary composition on metabolism, body weight and risk for chronic disease – with a

special focus on low glycemic index, low carbohydrate and ketogenic diets. Described as

an “obesity warrior” by Time Magazine, Dr. Ludwig has fought for fundamental policy

changes to improve the food environment. He has been Principal Investigator on

numerous grants from the National Institutes of Health and philanthropic organizations

and has published over 175 scientific articles. Dr. Ludwig was Contributing Writer at

JAMA for 10 years and presently serves as an editor for American Journal of Clinical

Nutrition and The BMJ. He has written 3 books for the general public, including the #1

New York Times bestseller Always, Hungry? Conquer Cravings, Retrain your Fat Cells,

and Lose Weight Permanently.