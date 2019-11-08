e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Dr. David Ludwig

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:55 IST

Hindustan Times
         

David S. Ludwig, MD, PhD is an endocrinologist and researcher at Boston Children’s

Hospital. He holds the rank of Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and

Professor of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Ludwig is co-director of

the New Balance Foundation Obesity Prevention Center and founder of the Optimal

Weight for Life (OWL) program, one of the country’s oldest and largest clinics for the

care of overweight children. For more than 20 years, Dr. Ludwig has studied the effects

of dietary composition on metabolism, body weight and risk for chronic disease – with a

special focus on low glycemic index, low carbohydrate and ketogenic diets. Described as

an “obesity warrior” by Time Magazine, Dr. Ludwig has fought for fundamental policy

changes to improve the food environment. He has been Principal Investigator on

numerous grants from the National Institutes of Health and philanthropic organizations

and has published over 175 scientific articles. Dr. Ludwig was Contributing Writer at

JAMA for 10 years and presently serves as an editor for American Journal of Clinical

Nutrition and The BMJ. He has written 3 books for the general public, including the #1

New York Times bestseller Always, Hungry? Conquer Cravings, Retrain your Fat Cells,

and Lose Weight Permanently.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News