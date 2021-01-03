‘I’m not ready for small & average roles’

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 19:19 IST

Actor Mukesh Rishi’s personality has fetched him characters in films like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Gardish’ and ‘Garv’. The versatile actor is happy that since last few years, realistic roles are being written for every character including villains.

“Earlier, there were certain kind physical attributes required for heroes and negative characters. But now, well-etched roles with different shades are being written. OTT projects have taken it a step ahead,” said the ‘Sarfarosh’ actor. Mukesh recently shot for Mahrukh Mirza’s OTT series ‘Tawaif’ in Lucknow.

Being in the industry for almost three decades, Mukesh has been doing less number of Hindi films since last few years. “Yes, it’s true as I’m not ready for small and average roles. If a character artiste accepts too many small roles his career dies a slow death. Since, I have been part of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi films so I’m in a position to pick-up work of my choice. When I am playing main villain opposite superstars Chiranjeevi down South then why do I need to play a side-kick in any Hindi film?”

On his digital experience he says, “OTT process is very similar to films. While, on TV it’s very different in terms of shooting, working hours and creativity, which I experienced while, shooting for the show ‘Prithvi Vallabh’.”

Mukesh is producing a film ‘Nidar’ for his son Raghav Rishi which has been penned by Mahrukh Mirza. “It marks his debut in Punjabi film industry. He has done a Hindi film ‘The Great Indian Escape’ which was based on 1971 war and was played widely at Air Force stations. A part of ‘Nidar’ was shot before lockdown and it will restart from March. I’m playing role of his father.”

On his love for Punjabi industry he says, “I am from Jammu but I studied in Chandigarh in sports quota. My love for cricket, body-building and martial arts later helped me in modelling and then acting. I keep doing Punjabi films and love wearing turban. I feel blessed that I’m part of ‘Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai’ which is a modern take of the yesteryear film. I’m playing the role that was essayed by legendary Prithvi Raj Kapoor.”