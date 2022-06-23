'From sena to Shiv Sena': Tej Pratap Yadav's remark against PM Modi over Agnipath, Maha crisis

Lalu Prasad Yadav's MLA son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath scheme and Maharashtra political crisis. Connecting the two issues and calling it an “amazing masterstroke”, the RJD MLA sarcastically said that PM diverted the attention from the “sena" (army) to Shiv Sena.

“Wow..! What an art by chai wala! Divert the attention from Army to Shiv Sena. Amazing masterstroke..!” Tej Pratap Yadav wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

वाह..! क्या कलाकारी है चाय वाले की, सेना का ध्यान शिवसेना पर डाल दी।



ग़ज़ब का मास्टरस्टोक..! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 23, 2022

The Centre has been facing a severe backlash by the opposition over the recently announced Agnipath scheme - under which recruits - 'Agniveers' - will serve a four-year term after which only 2 will be retained. The scheme triggered massive protests with several incidents of violence being reported from over 10 states. Protesters set trains on fire, torched vehicles, and damaged both private and public properties.

However, amid this, top military officials from all three branches - Army, Navy, and Air Force - stressed that the scheme will not be rolled back.

Also read: Maha crisis: Allies vow to stand by Uddhav as Sena makes an offer to rebel MLAs

Meanwhile, on Monday, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, along with a few other MLAs, went incommunicado and travelled to Surat resulting in a massive political crisis in Maharashtra. Hours after this, the Shiv Sena removed the rebel lawmaker as the party's leader in the House. Soon after, rebel MLAs passed a resolution signed by 34 MLAs calling Shinde the party’s head.

Also read: Agnipath: A good step for the Army, youth and the nation

The rebel MLA who is camping in Assam's Guwahati with his rebels has claimed the support of around 40 MLAs, including independent legislators. On Wednesday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray broke his silence and gave an emotional address about the crisis.