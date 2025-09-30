‘Only pain’: Vijay issues video statement after Karur stampede kills 41 | Watch

Days after a stampede at his rally in Karur killed 41 people, TVK chief Vijay has issued a video statement on social media. Taking to X on Tuesday, the TVK chief stated that his heart was in “pain” due to the untoward incident. ‘I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is filled with pain, only pain,’ says Vijay in a video statement after the deaths of 41 people in the Karur stampede. (X)

In the five minute long video, the TVK chief stated that he is praying for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I know that no word can ever compensate for the loss. Right now, I pray for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment at hospitals. I will meet everyone very soon," he said.

The TVK chief further clarified as to why he left the scene after the incident, stating that he did not want to cause more panic and trigger another untoward incident."

But something that never should have happened, unfortunately, occurred. I am also just a human. How could I leave Karur when so many people were being affected at the rally at the time? But in order to prevent any further untoward incident or panic situation, I avoided going back," said Vijay.

The actor politician added that the truth regarding the incident will come out soon.

"We went to at least five districts for our campaign, and no such incident took place in any of those places. It only happened in Karur. How did this happen? The public knows the truth, they are seeing everything," he said.

"All the truths will come out soon," he added.

The TVK chief also addressed the FIRs against three of his party functionaries and stated that the party simply followed all instructions given to them by authorities.

“We went to our designated place and spoke as per our event. Other than that, we did not do anything. But still, there have been FIRs on some of our party leaders and members, along with cases on our friends and supporters on social media,” he said.