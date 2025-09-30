Karur stampede: TVK functionary Paun Raj sent to judicial custody till October 14

Amid the ongoing probe into the Karur stampede, a court on Tuesday remanded TVK functionary Paun Raj to judicial custody till October 14, reported news agency ANI. The rally for TVK chief Vijay has left at least 41 people dead and several injured. As of now, 2 key arrests have been made in the case. (PTI)

On Monday night, TVK’s Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary Paun Raj were arrested by police.

Raj is said to have arranged flagpoles and flex banners for TVK chief Vijay's campaign. Local reports add that he had provided shelter to Mathiyazhagan after the stampede incident.

On Monday, Karur City Police arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) Karur West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan, in connection with the stampede during the party chief Vijay's rally.

ANI further reported that police also arrested Paun Raj, the Karur town functionary who arranged flagpoles and flex banners for the rally.

Furthermore, along with 2 TVK functionaries, police also arrested a YouTuber and journalist in connection with the incident.

A total of 41 people have died after the crowd crush on Saturday, September 27. Along with this, several were left injured due to the stampede incident.

FIR holds party, Vijay responsiblle for stampede

The FIR filed in the Karur stampede case has named three TVK functionaries as the prime accused in the incident. Along with Mathiyazhagan, TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and party deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar have been named.

As per the FIR filed, the three accused have been charged with sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act 1992.