Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Fleeing means guilty conscience': DMK hits out at TVK, Vijay after Karur stampede kills 41

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 05:55 pm IST

Following this, Vijay released a video statement on Tuesday, saying that his heart was filled with pain over the tragic incident.

DMK leader A Raja on Tuesday criticised TVK chief Vijay, saying that fleeing implies a guilty conscience, just days after a stampede at the actor-turned-politician’s rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur killed 41 people.

DMK leader A Raja criticised Vijay over the stampede in Karur. (PTI)
DMK leader A Raja criticised Vijay over the stampede in Karur. (PTI)

Speaking to PTI, he said, “When incidents took place where 41 lives were lost, is it not the duty of a leader to stay there? If at all you are a cinema actor, you are a popular cinema actor, I am able to understand that if you are going again, a crowd may come. Is it not your duty to send second-line leaders and lieutenants to be there and to help the people, those who have lost their lives? Nobody is on the ground. What does it mean?”

ALSO READ | ‘If you want revenge…’: TVK chief Vijay's message to MK Stalin amid Karur stampede row

He added, “Fleeing from the government itself, what it says is you are admitting your mistakes. You are having a guilty conscience. The entire occurrence occurred because of you. That is your conscience.”

Vijay on Karur stampede

Vijay released a video statement on Tuesday, saying that his heart was filled with pain over the tragic incident.

The actor said in the video: “I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is filled with pain, only pain."

In the video, the TVK chief said that he is praying for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

Karur stampede

A total of 41 people died in the crowd crush on Saturday (September 27). Many others were injured in the stampede.

The incident took place at Velayuthampalayam in Karur when a large crowd rushed forward to see Vijay at a campaign event.

According to witnesses, panic spread after a sudden power cut and heavy crowding near the stage, which reportedly led to the stampede.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Fleeing means guilty conscience': DMK hits out at TVK, Vijay after Karur stampede kills 41
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On