'Fleeing means guilty conscience': DMK hits out at TVK, Vijay after Karur stampede kills 41

DMK leader A Raja on Tuesday criticised TVK chief Vijay, saying that fleeing implies a guilty conscience, just days after a stampede at the actor-turned-politician’s rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur killed 41 people. DMK leader A Raja criticised Vijay over the stampede in Karur. (PTI)

Speaking to PTI, he said, “When incidents took place where 41 lives were lost, is it not the duty of a leader to stay there? If at all you are a cinema actor, you are a popular cinema actor, I am able to understand that if you are going again, a crowd may come. Is it not your duty to send second-line leaders and lieutenants to be there and to help the people, those who have lost their lives? Nobody is on the ground. What does it mean?”

He added, “Fleeing from the government itself, what it says is you are admitting your mistakes. You are having a guilty conscience. The entire occurrence occurred because of you. That is your conscience.”

Vijay on Karur stampede

Vijay released a video statement on Tuesday, saying that his heart was filled with pain over the tragic incident.

The actor said in the video: “I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is filled with pain, only pain."

In the video, the TVK chief said that he is praying for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the incident.

Karur stampede

A total of 41 people died in the crowd crush on Saturday (September 27). Many others were injured in the stampede.

The incident took place at Velayuthampalayam in Karur when a large crowd rushed forward to see Vijay at a campaign event.

According to witnesses, panic spread after a sudden power cut and heavy crowding near the stage, which reportedly led to the stampede.