‘If you want revenge…’: TVK chief Vijay's message to MK Stalin amid Karur stampede row

Actor-politician Vijay on Tuesday sent out a strong message to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, asking him not to lay hands on his or Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's friends and supporters in the wake of the Karur stampede. TVK chief Vijay asked Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin not to lay hands on his party members and supporters. (X/PTI)

As many as 41 people were killed after a stampede occurred during Vijay's election campaign rally at Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, September 27. Several others were left injured in the incident.

TVK chief Vijay's message comes in the wake of the ongoing row over the stampede and the arrest of two of his party members. TVK's Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary Paun Raj were arrested by the police on Monday night.

‘Do anything to me’

Vijay cited the FIRs against his party members and cases against TVK's supporters and friends from social media to send a firm message to CM Stalin. He asked Stalin not to lay hands on them and instead asked the CM to do anything he wants to him.

"CM sir, if you intend to take revenge, do anything to me, but don't lay a hand on them. I will either be at home or at the office, do whatever you want to me," said.

In the video message posted on TVK Vijay's official handle, the actor-politician expressed deep anguish over the current situation. He said that his heart is "only filled with pain".

Citing the love and affection of the public who gather at his rallies to support him, Vijay said that he prioritises their safety over any political aspirations and strategies.

He extended condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Vijay firmly asserted that "all the truth will come out soon". He further noted that he and his party members adhered to their designated place and spoke as per their event. "Other than that, we did not do anything," Vijay said.

The TVK chief added that despite them not doing anything out of order, cases have been filed against his party leaders and members, and against some of the party's friends and supporters on social media.

Karur stampede FIR, arrest of TVK members

Earlier in the day, a court remanded TVK functionary Paun Raj to judicial custody till October 14. He is said to have arranged the flagpoles and flex banners for Vijay's campaign in Karur.

He reportedly also provided shelter to Mathiyazhagan after the stampede incident.

In addition to the TVK members, police also arrested a YouTuber and journalist in connection with the incident.

While no case has been filed against Vijay, the police registered an FIR against three key leaders of TVK: Mathiyazhagan, state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar.

Charges against the three include those under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act 1992.

The FIR also mentioned that Vijay stayed inside his campaign vehicle at Velusamypuram in Karur for an extended period during his September 27 rally, which resulted in restlessness among the crowd.