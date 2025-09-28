Vijay mourns ‘unbearable’ loss after Karur stampede. Read full statement

Actor turned politician Vijay on Sunday announced an ex gratia of ₹20 lakh for the kin of the deceased in his second X post since the incident. In his post, Vijay expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones. (ANI Photo)

In his post, Vijay expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones. He also announced that 2 lakh rupees will be provided to those injured and are receiving treatment. Expressing his sorrow, Vijay said, “The more I think of my loved ones who show affection and care, the more my heart slips further from its place.”

Here is Vijay's X post: full text

Greetings to all who reside in my heart.

In a way that defies imagination, thinking about what happened in Karur yesterday, my heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow.

The faces of all of you whom I have met keep flashing through my mind. The more I think of my loved ones who show affection and care, the more my heart slips further from its place.

My dear ones… While I express my deepest condolences with indescribable pain to you who are grieving the loss of our cherished loved ones, I also stand close to your hearts, sharing this immense sorrow.

This is indeed an irreparable loss for us. No matter who offers words of comfort, the loss of our loved ones is unbearable. Yet, as a member of your family, I intend to provide 20 lakh rupees to each family that has lost a loved one and 2 lakh rupees to those who are injured and receiving treatment. This amount is, of course, not significant in the face of such a loss. Still, at this moment, it is my duty as one who belongs to your family to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart.

Likewise, I pray to God that all our loved ones who are injured and undergoing treatment recover swiftly and return home. I also assure you that our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will steadfastly provide all necessary support to our loved ones under treatment.

By the grace of God, let us strive to recover from all this.

The incident took place at a campaign rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu's Karur and led to the death of at least 39 people. As per police sources, the situation got worse when the crowd surged towards the barricade to catch a glimpse of Vijay.