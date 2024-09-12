1 dead, 25 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Mysuru

A 65-year-old man died, and 25 people fell ill in Mysuru district, after allegedly drinking contaminated water, an official familiar with the matter said. A 65-year-old man died, and 25 people fell ill in Mysuru district, after allegedly drinking contaminated water (File photo)

Mysuru district health officer (DHO) Dr PC Kumara Swamy told HT: “Upon receiving reports of gastroenteritis in Bettahalli village, we dispatched health teams to the area on Tuesday night.”

“The village consists of around 300 houses, and we have formed 14 teams, including ASHA workers and health officials, to visit 30 houses each and provide treatment to those affected. A 24/7 clinic has been set up at the government primary school, and water samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis,” he said.

Swamy further said that the deceased, identified as Govindegowda, succumbed on Tuesday after developing severe symptoms of gastroenteritis, including vomiting and diarrhoea.

He, however, died due to a delay in receiving medical treatment, he said.

Of the affected people, five have been admitted in KR Hospital and some private facilities in Mysuru for treatment.The others are being treated at home, district health officer added.

The contaminated water had likely come from water supplied from a local village tank, the health official said, adding that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.