1 dead as force is used to disperse protesters seeking jobs at Bokaro SAIL plant

A protester allegedly died while around a dozen others were injured after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel used batons to disperse members of a “Displaced Apprentice Union” demanding jobs outside a Steel Authority of India’s (SAIL) plant in Jharkhand’s Bokaro late on Thursday. The protesters have called for a Bokaro bandh on Friday. The protesters have called for a Bokaro bandh on Friday. (SAIL/Representative)

Deputy inspector general (CISF) Digvijay Kumar Singh said security personnel were forced to use force as protesters got aggressive during the protest at the main gate of the plant. He said one Prem Mahto, who fell during the protest, died during treatment at a local hospital.

“The administration had not permitted the protest. The protesters created a jam in front of the gate and started throwing stones. We started to send them away after they broke the barricades and injured a few jawans. Some people fell. Our men who were injured and the person [Mahto] who had fallen were taken to the hospital. He [Mahto] lost his life during treatment,” said Singh.