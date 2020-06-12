1 Indian dead in Nepal border firing; 3rd incident after India eased lockdown

india

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:14 IST

New Delhi: One Indian national was killed and two others were injured when Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF), which guards the country’s open border with India, opened fire on a group following an altercation inside its territory near the border in Sitamarhi (Bihar), security and government officials said .

The incident does not seem to be linked to the recent friction between India and Nepal over the latter redrawing its map to claim territory that India has always claimed.

One official, who asked not to be named, said this is third such incident in the last one month on the border when Nepal’s police force has fired to disperse people, particularly after India started easing its nationwide lockdown – first on May 17 and then completely on June 1. Nepal has announced a lockdown in the border region till June 14.

Due to coronavirus disease, the free movement of people between India had Nepal stopped over the past three months with Nepal APF increasing the number of posts to stop Indians from entering its territory. Only those on a list shared by local administrations from both sides were allowed to travel to and fro; cargo movement was also allowed.

With India easing its lockdown, the officials explained, Indians in border villages have been trying to go across the border as they used to, and the APF has been intervening to stop them.

Without sharing details, the first official added that “on two previous occasions, the Nepal APF fired in the air near the border to prevent people trying to enter its territory.”

Another official who asked not to be named said that Vikesh Yadav (22), who was killed in firing on Friday morning near Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border, and the two injured Uday Thakur (24) and Umesh Ram (18) , were not in the list of persons shared by the local administrations. They were accompanied by others from their village and stones were thrown at the APF, the second official added, citing preliminary reports.

“Nepal APF has informed us that the villagers tried to snatch weapons from them but there will be an enquiry by them and by us also. As of now, everything is peaceful and locals have been told not to violate the lockdown imposed by Nepal,” said this person.

The incident comes at a time when both countries are locked in a diplomatic dispute over territory following a map issued by Nepal that stakes claim over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. India’s ministry of external affairs said “such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India”.

India maintains that these were part of Uttarakhand while Kathmandu, in its recent map, had shown them as part of Western Nepal.

Kumar Rajesh Chandra , Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), India’s force on the borderexplained that the local incident took place around 8.40 am in Nepalese territory when members of a family, some of whom reside in Nepal (and some in India) were meeting near the border. “The Nepal APF objected (to them being there) saying there is lockdown in Nepal till June 14 , leading to some avoidable and instant altercation. Nepal APF has said that villagers became aggressive and they had to open 15 rounds of fire. This is being investigated.”

Chandra added that situation is now normal and local commanders on both sides are in touch. He said SSB has submitted preliminary findings to the ministry of home affairs.