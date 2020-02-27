e-paper
1 killed, 10 injured as bus collides with truck in Bengal

The bus, which had started from Kharagpur in West Medinipur district, was on its way to Bihar’s Purnia when it hit the truck from behind early Thursday, an officer of English Bazar police station said.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 16:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Malda (West Bengal)
A bus carrying family and friends of a groom collided with a truck on National Highway 34 in West Bengal’s Malda district, killing one person and injuring 10 other passengers, police said.

The bus, which had started from Kharagpur in West Medinipur district, was on its way to Bihar’s Purnia when it hit the truck from behind early Thursday, an officer of English Bazar police station said.

The injured passengers were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where one of them was declared dead.

The condition of the remaining passengers is stable, he said.

