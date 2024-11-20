1 killed after fire breaks out at e-scooter showroom

A 25-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at the electric scooter showroom on Rajkumar Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said. Initial reports suggest that the short circuit in one of the electric scooters might have triggered the devastating blaze (File photo)

Rajajinagara police sub inspector N Shridhar said: “The fire broke out at around 5.30 pm likely due to a short circuit. During the mishap, five employees were working in the showroom, of which woman named Priya could not get out on time to save herself. Another employee Dileep (22) sustained minor injuries and being treated in hospital.”

He further said that the showroom, along with all 45 electric scooters on display, was completely gutted in the blaze. He said: “Firefighters worked tirelessly for over an hour to bring the fire under control, but the damage was extensive.”

He also said that the authorities from the Rajajinagar police station have started an investigation into the cause of the incident, especially into the safety precautions in the showroom. “Initial reports suggest that the short circuit in one of the electric scooters might have triggered the devastating blaze, but investigation is ongoing,” he added.