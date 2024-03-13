1 lakh cash transfer, 50% quota in jobs: Congress's 5 big poll promises for women voters

In a bid to woo women voters, the Congress party on Wednesday announced its ambitious ‘Nari Nyay Guarantee’ under which it has promised financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to women from poor families every year. Under the ‘Nari Nyay Guarantee’, Congress has outlined five key announcements – ‘Mahalaxmi’, ‘Aadhi Aabadi Poora Haq’, ‘Shakti Ka Sammaan’, ‘Adhikar Maitri’, and ‘Savitribai Phule Hostel’. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.(Congress-X)

“Aadhi Aabadi Poora Haq - under this women will have rights over half of the new recruitments at the central government level,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a video message.

“Third, Shakti Ka Sammaan - under this the central government's contribution to the monthly income of Anganwadi, ASHA and midday meal workers will be doubled,” he added.

To empower women with knowledge and awareness of their rights, Congress plans to appoint a paralegal professional in every panchayat, tasked with educating and assisting women in navigating legal frameworks effectively, Kharge said.

The fifth and final initiative is aimed at addressing the need for safe and affordable accommodation for working women, under which it will construct at least one hostel for working women at every district headquarters.

“Before this we have declared participatory justice, farmer justice and youth justice. And needless to say, our guarantees are not empty promises and statements," the Congress president said. “Our words are set in stone.”

"This is our record from 1926 till now, when our opponents were being born, we have been making manifestos, and fulfilling those declarations.

"All of you keep giving your blessings to the Congress party and strengthen our hands in this fight to save democracy and the Constitution," Kharge said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last week made five major poll promises aimed at young voters, including guaranteed apprenticeship of all degree/diploma holders with a stipend of ₹1 lakh per year.

"We brought MNREGA which benefitted lakhs of people. Pehli naukri pakki is going to be a scheme like that," Rahul Gandhi said in Rajasthan.

Gandhi also promised to fill 30 lakh vacant posts in the central government in a time-bound manner, with a clear timeline from the examination date to the appointment.