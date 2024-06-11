1 more succumbs after suicide bid by 4 of a family: Cops

The 41-year-old man, who was one of the four family members who attempted suicide in Talabetta under Male Mahadeshwara police station limits, succumbed on Monday morning at Chamarajanagara district hospital, a police officer familiar with the matter said. The family accused the police of failing to register their complaint under laws such as the Prevention of Atrocities Act, the Pocso Act, and IPC section 370. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Male Mahdeshwara Hills police inspector N Jagadish said: “On Monday morning, the 41-year-old victim succumbed to multiorgan failure due to poison. A suicide note was also recovered in which the woman had alleged a 35-year-old Lokesh as the reason for the act and urged to punish him. We are investigating, and the health condition of the remaining two victims is stable.”

The 41-year-old victim’s death is second in the case. The first death of a 65-year-old victim was reported on Saturday.

The officer said that four members of the same family had allegedly attempted suicide, resulting in one death and leaving three others in critical condition.

The officer said that a 21-year-old woman was allegedly in a relationship with a 35-year-old man from Cheeranahalli village. However, he allegedly started making obscene videos of her and allegedly blackmailed the woman and her family.

“When the woman allegedly threw away the man’s mobile into the water near Chunchanakatte, he allegedly threatened to release the videos on social media. The woman’s family then approached the KR Nagar police station for help but allegedly received no action or support from the police,” the officer added.

The family accused the police of failing to register their complaint under laws such as the Prevention of Atrocities Act, the Pocso Act, and IPC section 370.

Chamarajanagara SP Padmini Sahoo said: “The incident occurred at around 9 am. Police rushed to the spot and, with the help of villagers, shifted to a local private hospital. They were then shifted to Chamarajanagara district hospital. When one of the victims was declared dead, we informed the Mysuru police officers about the matter. We have registered a case of unnatural death at the Male Mahadeshwara police station, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Following the incident, the higher authorities suspended KR Nagar police inspector PP Santhosh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector B Girish, and head constable H Nagaraja on charges of dereliction of duty.