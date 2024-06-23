1 terrorist killed in anti-infiltration operation along LoC in J&K's Uri

One terrorist was killed in the Uri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) as part of an ongoing anti-infiltration operation, the Indian Army said on Sunday. The operation, codenamed 'Bajrang,' was launched on June 22 following specific intelligence inputs. Security force personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla district on Wednesday. (PTI / File Photo)

The identity of the killed infiltrator has not yet been disclosed. The operation is still underway, and further updates are expected as the situation develops.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army announced the development on social media platform X, saying, “One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration Operation that was launched on 22 Jun in the Uri Sector; Operations are continuing.”

The region has been a frequent site of skirmishes and infiltration attempts, making it a critical area for Indian security operations.

Security forces on Saturday foiled the infiltration bid along the LoC in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after they noticed suspicious movement in the Gohallan area, PTI reported on Saturday quoting officials.

On being challenged, the militants opened fire, inviting a retaliation by the Army, the officials said.

Earlier this week, two Pakistani terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of north Kashmir. Two security personnel were also injured in the encounter which broke out in the Hadipura village of the Rafiabad area.

On Wednesday, specific intelligence was received through JKP that two terrorists were holed up in a house in the Hadipura village of the Rafiabad area. The Indian Army, JKP and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area, after information on two terrorists holed up in a house.

"The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT," Commander 7 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Mohan, told reporters in Rafiabad.

The army officer said the elimination of these terrorists marks another major success for the security forces.