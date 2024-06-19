 2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla, operation still underway | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla, operation still underway

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 06:37 PM IST

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Hadipora area of Sopore.

Two terrorists have been neutralised in an ongoing encounter in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said on Wednesday. The joint operation, conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, is still in progress.

The joint operation, conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, is still in progress. (HT File/Representational image)
The joint operation, conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, is still in progress. (HT File/Representational image)

The encounter began earlier today following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Hadipora region of Police District (PD) Sopore.

“On specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today in Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, operation in progress,” Chinar Corps posted on X.

Read: Bandipora encounter: Slain terrorist was active in Kashmir since 2018

Kashmir Zone police earlier posted on X, "Encounter has started at Hadipora area of PD Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

A senior police official said two bodies have been seen at the scene of the gunbattle but have not been retrieved so far, reported PTI.

He added that two security personnel -- a cop and an army jawan -- were injured in the exchange of firing with the terrorists.

Earlier in the day, gunshots were heard in the Maraha Forest area of the Bufliaz Sector in Poonch district, prompting security forces to launch a search operation.

Read: Reasi terror attack: J&K Police makes first arrest, says accused Hakim provided logistics to terrorists

The incidents occurred a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The prime ,inister will participate in an event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at around 6 pm on June 20. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the Union territory.

On June 21, PM Modi will participate in 10th International Yoga Day event at SKICC and address the gathering there.

News / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla, operation still underway
