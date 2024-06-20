 Baramulla encounter: Slain terrorists Pakistanis associated with LeT - Hindustan Times
Baramulla encounter: Slain terrorists Pakistanis associated with LeT

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 20, 2024 03:38 PM IST

The terrorists were identified as Usman and Umar and were part of group active in Sopore area of Baramulla district

The army on Thursday said the two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district were Pakistani and associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Security force personnel during an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
“The killed terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with LeT,” commander 5 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Deepak Dev, told reporters in Rafiabad.

Two terrorists were killed and two security personnel injured in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla in the morning on information about the presence of terrorists there, which then turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

The Brigadier said Usman has been active in the Kashmir Valley since 2020.

Significant quantities of weapons and ammunition have been recovered after the operation, the army officer said.

He said over the past few weeks there has been constant information of the movement of a terrorist group in the Sopore-Rafiabad area of Baramulla district. On Wednesday, specific intelligence was received through the police that two terrorists were holed up in a house in Hadipura village of Rafiabad area. Consequently, the Indian Army, police and CRPF launched a joint operation, swiftly cordoning off the area, Brigadier Dev said.

