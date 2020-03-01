10 caught solving UP Board paper at peon’s home, exam centre blacklisted

india

Ten people were arrested after they were found writing on answer sheets of the UP class 10 board science exam at the home of an exam centre peon in Deoria district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The arrests were made on Friday during a joint raid by district magistrate Amit Kishore and superintendent of police Shripat Mishra.

After the crackdown, the exam centre, Karmayogi Shripati Babu Ucchtar Madhyamik Vidyalaya, a self-financed school located in Bhatni area of the district, was blacklisted, the district magistrate said.

“Raids were conducted at 8.30am on Friday after the police received a tip-off about the high school science paper being solved illegally by some people at the house of the peon close to the exam centre. Ten people, including five women and the centre administrator, have been arrested,” the DM said.

The police also recovered partially solved answer-sheets bearing roll numbers of students, two unwritten sheets, notes, solved papers and the stamp of the centre from the spot.

The development came even as deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma conducted surprise inspections of three exam centres in the neighbouring Basti district following media reports about question papers being leaked on the social media, including the high school social science paper on February 27.

The deputy CM said 29 centers had been blacklisted following complaints about the use of unfair means.