10 Congo fever cases in Rajasthan, Gujarat in August

Sep 06, 2019

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) has confirmed 10 cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Rajasthan and Gujarat in August.

The CCHF is a tick-borne zoonotic viral disease transmitted from animals to humans. It kills up to 30% of those infected.

“Of the 80 samples that we received for confirmatory testing, 78 samples were from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan. Most of the positive cases are from Gujarat, and only one case tested positive from Rajasthan,” said a source in the NIV. The NIV is country’s apex laboratory running under the Indian Council of Medical Research. It receives samples from states for confirmatory tests during any outbreaks.

The spread of the disease is under control, according to the union health ministry’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) that monitors the situation. A team of experts from the health ministry reached Jodhpur in Rajasthan, which first reported cases, on Tuesday to assist the state government.

“We have sent a two-member team of epidemiologists (who investigate patterns and causes of disease and injury in humans) to the state that would provide the necessary help to local experts,” said a health ministry official, requesting anonymity. “IDSP runs a robust surveillance mechanism that picks up cases almost immediately and follows up on people in close contact with positive cases,” the official said.

The team was sent to Rajasthan because the state first reported cases. “Gujarat has been reporting Congo fever cases since 2011 and has an established protocol in place that they follow. Rajasthan is facing the situation first time,” said the official.

