10 constables suspended in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar for alleged involvement in illegal activities

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:13 IST

Ten constables from two police stations in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar were suspended on Friday for their alleged involvement in extortion, illegal mining, and absence from duty, said senior police superintendent Daleep Singh Kunwar.

In October, 10 police personnel were suspended for their involvement in illegal mining. Eight others were also removed and attached to the police lines in Rudrapur over the same allegations.

Two of the constables suspended on Friday were held responsible for the escape of a person involved in a firing incident.