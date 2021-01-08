e-paper
Home / India News / 10 constables suspended in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar for alleged involvement in illegal activities

10 constables suspended in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar for alleged involvement in illegal activities

Two of the constables suspended on Friday were held responsible for the escape of a person involved in a firing incident

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:13 IST
Mohan Rajput
Mohan Rajput
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Uttarakhand Police headquarters in Dehradun.
Uttarakhand Police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT file)
         

Ten constables from two police stations in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar were suspended on Friday for their alleged involvement in extortion, illegal mining, and absence from duty, said senior police superintendent Daleep Singh Kunwar.

In October, 10 police personnel were suspended for their involvement in illegal mining. Eight others were also removed and attached to the police lines in Rudrapur over the same allegations.

Also read | Uttarakhand HC stays wildlife board nod to de-notification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve

Two of the constables suspended on Friday were held responsible for the escape of a person involved in a firing incident.

