10-day custody of Hyderabad rape-murder accused sought

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 04:19 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
A young girl holds a placard as protestors form a human chain demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian, in Hyderabad.
A young girl holds a placard as protestors form a human chain demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian, in Hyderabad.(PTI)
         

Telangana police on Monday filed a petition in a local court at Shadnagar seeking 10-day custody of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinarian at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The court posted the hearing for Tuesday. In the petition, Shadnagar police said they need the accused in police custody for a deeper interrogation.

The Mahabubnagar bar association, meanwhile, passed a resolution that no advocate would argue the case on behalf of the accused. The four accused, Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu, are lodged at the Cherlapally Central Prison.

According to jail authorities, the accused have been kept in an isolated cell. “This is to avoid confrontation with other prisoners who might not take kindly to these rape-murder accused,” Cherlapally jail superintendent M Sampath told HT.

Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjannar called upon the people and the media not to take the victim’s name while registering their protests to safeguard her anonymity and protect the rights of the victim’s family.

