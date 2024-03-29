10 dead after car plunges into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway
Mar 29, 2024 09:23 AM IST
The incident took place on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Battery Chashma in the Ramban area.
Ten people were killed after a passenger cab plunged into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Battery Chashma in the Ramban area on Friday morning, PTI reported.
Officials said that the incident took place around 1.15 am when the vehicle was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar.
A team of the local police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and civil Quick Response Team (QRT) of Ramban reached the spot to carry out a rescue soon after receiving the information about the accident, reported ANI.
Bodies of all the deceased have been recovered amid heavy rains. The car's driver, Balwan Singh (47) of Amb Ghrotha in Jammu, and Vipin Mukhiya Bhairagang of West Champaran in Bihar are among the deceased.
