10 kanwariyas injured after truck overturns in UP's Muzaffarnagar

At least 10 kanwariyas were left injured after a truck overturned near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarpur on Saturday morning, said police officials. The truck overturned near the Satheri village in the district after a tire of the vehicle burst, the police said. Kanwar Yatri's returning from Haridwar carrying water from the Ganga river ahead of the Shivratri Festival, at Seelampur (HT File) (Representational)

Circle Officer (crime) Ramashish Yadav said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident took place when they were on their way to Haridwar from Agra to collect water from Ganga.

The truck accident took place on Saturday shortly after the Kanwar Yatra began in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, with kanwariyas commencing their on-foot journey to seek blessing from Lord Shiva ahead of the beginning of Sawan month from July 22.

Security remains tight in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with police personnel and barricades placed at every district border to ensure law and order situation, and a hassle-free passage for the kanwariyas.

The Uttarakhand police administration has made tight security arrangements ahead of the holy month of Sawan. At the same time, in view of the 'Kanwar Yatra', the administration has also made tight arrangements for the security of the Kanwariyas.

The Uttar Pradesh administration mandated all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names on their stalls, triggering a public outrage. However, soon after this order, the Haridwar Police Administration on Friday issued an order to restaurant owners to display names on the Kanwar Yatra route.

The Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during this period. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Devotees who are termed Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship God with that water.

(With inputs from ANI)