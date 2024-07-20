Noida traffic police charts out traffic plan for Kanwar pilgrims

To facilitate Kanwariyas or Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, who travel from different states to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to fetch Ganga water back home, the Noida traffic police on Friday announced traffic management and diversion plans that will be in place from July 22 (Monday) to August 4 (Sunday). Kanwariyas or, the Kanwar Yatra pilgrims while returning from Haridwar usually travel via Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida and continue through Delhi and Faridabad towards their destinations. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Kanwar pilgrims returning from Haridwar usually travel via Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida and continue through Delhi and Faridabad, towards their destinations in other states, said Noida traffic police, adding that about four kilometres of the pilgrimage route -- from Mayur Vihar through Shani temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary till Kalindi Kunj -- falls within the Noida limits.

“We are making elaborate arrangement to regulate traffic movement. Additional traffic police personnel will be deployed at Noida Sector 14-A to facilitate entry of pilgrims from Mayur Vihar,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, adding that a control room will also be set up at the Noida entry point in Sector 14-A.

“Two of four lanes from Okhla Barrage to Okhla Bird Sanctuary will be restricted to ease pilgrim movement during this period,” he said.

Traffic police said vehicles going from Kalindi Kunj to Okhla Bird Sanctuary will be restricted. Two lanes on this road will be open to traffic while two will be reserved for Kanwariyas from July 22 to August 4. This is likely to create a bottleneck in the area and cause congestion, said traffic experts.

Prasad, who replaced DCP Anil Kumar Yadav as traffic police chief, took charge two days ago and held a press conference on Friday to outline the traffic plan to ensure the safe passage of kanwariyas and also the smooth movement of traffic in the district.

However, when asked whether Noida eateries owners were also directed to display their names alongside their establishments on the pilgrimage route, the DCP refused comment.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday had softened its controversial directive asking all eateries, along a 240km route taken by kanwariyas in western Uttar Pradesh, to display names of owners on shops or carts, after sweeping outrage,

The DCP said, “Steps are being taken to streamline traffic in the city, including addressing the disorganised parking of autos and cabs outside metro stations, which causes traffic jams.”

“We are addressing all traffic issues one by one. E-rickshaws, autos, and cab drivers earlier used to park outside metro stations in a haphazard manner, but we have directed our personnel to regulate them and ensure that they park in a queue,” said Prasad, adding that his department was also in talks with educational institutions to curb underage driving.

Traffic police will also post hoardings outside institutions to make students of penalties of underage driving.

The traffic police will soon conduct a drive to remove encroachments from areas such as Model Town, Shahberi, Chajarsi, and Sector 18, among others, said the new traffic chief.